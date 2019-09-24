Zimbabwe News and Internet Radio

InternationalNews

Alleged cop killer dies under hail of bullets during clash with police

15,519 0

A suspected cop killer was shot dead on a Cape Town beach on Monday after an anonymous tip-off about his whereabouts.

police“During a shootout between members of our Special Task Force and the suspect, he and his unknown accomplice were both fatally wounded. The firearm the suspects were armed with was confiscated,” said police spokesperson Lt-Col Andrè Traut.

He said the 29-year-old man, who cannot be identified, was sought in connection with multiple murders, attempted murders and a rape committed in Samora Machel, Nyanga and Philippi East. He was also suspected to have been involved in the killing of two law enforcement officers at Sweet Home Farm earlier this month.

Traut said the pair were located after police had requested the public to come forward with information.

He said officers reacted to a tip-off and approached the suspect at Monwabisi Beach late on Monday night.

Related Articles

Man kills father for accusing mom of prostitution

19,091 4

‘Notorious serial killer’ arrested in Nigeria after 8 women…

33,889 0

11 arrested in shootouts with Gauteng police

25,416 0

Man poisons father to inherit Mazda 323

28,038 29

Traut said circumstances surrounding the incident were under investigation and the identity of the second suspect was yet to be determined. Sowetan

You might also like More from author