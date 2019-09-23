Zodwa, new bae open up about their love

Just three months after she called off her wedding to long-time bae Ntobeko, Zodwa Wabantu has found love again.

The reality TV star is on cloud nine after finding love in the arms of her new Ben 10, Vusi Buthelezi, who made his big debut on Zodwa’s Instagram feed last week.

Zodwa told TshisaLIVE that she and Vusi were head over heels with each other.

“I will decide whether I include him on my reality show because I have 13 episodes ahead of me. We have been dating for three months. He makes me happy and I love him, can’t you see my skin is even glowing?” Zodwa asked.

The dancer added that Vusi was the reason why her skin was beautiful and glowing lately.

“Since I’m very busy, I don’t want to make him understand or involve him in my life because my previous relationship was ruined by that. After they get used to this life, they become big-headed and think they are a superstar, yet the only superstar is me.”

Commenting about the relationship, Vusi said: “What attracted me to her is her honesty. She’s pure. I love being happy and she loves being happy. I’m an entrepreneur and also furthering my studies.”

He explained that spending time with Zodwa was quite a mission, but they always make it work.

“Sometimes, our work schedules clash so I sacrifice by travelling with her to make our relationship stronger. We understand each other’s job pressures and I spend time with her when I’m not working.” — TimesLive