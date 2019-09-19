Celebrity couple, Munya and Adiona welcome third child

By Bongani Ndlovu

Celebrity couple, actor Munya Chidzonga and wife — musician and TV host Adiona have welcomed a third child to their family after the birth of their son, Yanai on Monday.

Munya who has acted in a number of films, featured in the Big Brother Africa reality show and Adiona was a finalist on Idols Africa.

An excited Munya made the announcement on his Facebook page.

“God is good. Today saw the birth of our son Yanai Avery Vincenzo Chidzonga. Welcome to the world Nyamasvisva, Unendoro! May God bless you now and forever,” wrote Chidzonga.

In a follow up interview, the proud father who recently celebrated his anniversary with Adiona said the birth of Yanai has refocused his energy.

“It feels just as amazing as the first time! It’s strange that just when you think your heart is full of love and cannot express any more, God gives you such a great blessing. This has refocused my energy and given me clarity of purpose that amazes me,” said Munya.

Asked why the baby has all three names, Munya said both sides of the family had an input in naming his son.

“We gave him the first name Yanai, which is short for Yananai. His second name Avery came from Adiona’s brother-in-law and means ruler/leader.

The third name Vincenzo came from my brothers. Vincenzo is Italian meaning conqueror or winner,” explained Munya.

The actor who was full of praise for his wife said she gave birth at Avenues Clinic in Harare.

“My wife is a strong woman. I’d like to thank her for growing the Chidzonga dynasty,” he said. The Chronicle