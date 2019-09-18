Simba Chikore Freed

By Zvikomborero Parafini

Former president Robert Mugabe’s son in law Simbarashe Chikore yesterday left the court a free man after he was acquitted of unlawful detention charges following the granting of his review at the High Court.

Chikore, who was appearing with his alleged accomplice Simbarashe Mutimbe, was found not guilty by Justice Zhou after his lawyer Jonathan Samkange appealed against the dismissal of his application for discharge at the close of the State’s case.

Chikore had been remanded to yesterday pending finalization of the High Court appeal and appeared before the trial magistrate Victoria Mashamba who then pronounced the High Court ruling releasing him for good.

Chikore’s accomplice, whose appeal is still to be heard was granted a postponement to allow finalisation of proceedings at the High court, was remanded to October 15 after his lawyer told the court that the State was consenting to their application hence is appearing on the unopposed roll.

The duo were accused of unlawfully detaining Bertha Tsitsi Zakeyo at the Zimbabwe Airways premises in Chishawasha last year.

Miriro Shumba appeared for the State. H-Metro