Grandson murders maternal grandmother

By Sukulwenkosi Dube-Matutu

A 30-year-old man from Kezi has been arrested after he fatally struck his 76-year-old maternal grandmother with a log during a dispute over an undisclosed issue.

Matabeleland South acting provincial police spokesperson, Inspector Loveness Mangena, confirmed the incident which occurred in Dope Resettlement in Kezi on Sunday.

She said Predita Hlongwane from Maqhina Village was sitting with his grandmother Violet Ncube in her kitchen hut together with other grandchildren when he struck her with a wooden log on the back of her head.

‘‘I can confirm that we recorded a murder case which occurred in Dope Resettlement in Kezi on Sunday. Predita Hlongwane was with his maternal grandmother Violet Ncube in her kitchen hut together with her grandchildren when a misunderstanding arose over an undisclosed issue.

‘‘Hlongwane picked up a wooden log and struck his grandmother three times on the back of her head and she died on the spot. Hlongwane fled from the scene but was later arrested on the same day. Ncube’s body was ferried to Maphisa District Hospital Mortuary,’’ she said.

Insp Mangena urged members of the public to desist from resorting to violence in order to resolve problems. She said people should engage third parties and find ways to solve their problems amicably.

Insp Mangena said in some cases lives were being lost over petty issues which could be solved easily. The Chronicle