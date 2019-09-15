Doctors PROTEST abduction of their association president, Dr Peter Magombeyi

Doctors in Zimbabwe are conducting a solidarity march at Parirenyatwa Hospital following the alleged abduction of Zimbabwe Hospital Doctors’ Association President, Dr Peter Magombeyi.

According to journalist Hopewell Chin’ono the doctors “have declared that without his release, they won’t be working. “No Peter No Work…a total shutdown of hospitals,” they said.

“Doctors downed tools on Tuesday because they can’t afford to go to work anymore. The Government responds by abducting the doctor’s association President, Dr Peter Magombeyi.

“Mugabe is dead, but his mentees are outdoing themselves! Where are the defenders of the “New Dispensation?” Chino’ono asked.

The Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights (ZLHR) says it received information on the abduction of Dr Magombeyi by three men ahead of UN Day of Democracy, 15 Sept.

“We call on abductors to release him forthwith. Abduction = Enforced Disappearance it is an international crime,” the lawyers group tweeted.

Pro-democracy activist Makomborero Haruzivishe tweeted; “prior to his abduction Peter Magombeyi the president of Zimbabwe Hospital Doctors Association had received a threatening text message from the number 0786645911 (he saved it as C10).

“He is persecuted for organising doctors in demanding better working conditions. #BringBackPeter.”