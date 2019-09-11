Ezra Tshisa Sibanda: Mugabe the Fake Pan Africanist

By Ezra Tshisa Sibanda

The dead PAN African died in a foreign hospital.

The dead PAN African educated his step kids in a foreign university.

The dead PAN African shopped and bought clothes in a foreign shop

The dead PAN African had to import all his personal medication

The dead PAN African stashed his looted millions in a foreign bank accounts

The dead PAN African set his family up in a foreign country

The dead PAN African owned more than 12 farms

The dead PAN African allowed his militia to kill 20000 ndebele people

The dead PAN African killed thousands more who disagreed with him politically

The dead PAN African sent his army to kill fellow Africans in the Congo

The dead PAN African killed villagers in Mutare to get diamonds

The dead PAN African flew his diamonds to Europe to sell them

The dead PAN African burnt his own general in a fire.

The dead PAN African had generators and purified water to his mansions while his citizens went without any.

The dead PAN African had access to food, fuel, travel and housing while his citizens starved and died from cholera.

The dead PAN African impregnated his secretary while his wife was dying of kidney failure.

The dead PAN African loved his British made suits and shoes

I could go on, but I reckon you get the point….

How much was this guy actually Pan African if he was busy supporting and buying foreign made things as well as killing fellow Africans?

Waking up in a Mugabe less World feels Good!!