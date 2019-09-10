Billiat stunner saves Zim blushes

A stoppage-time stunner from Kaizer Chiefs star Khama Billiat spared Zimbabwe from a humiliating result against Somalia.

After their shock first leg defeat in Djibouti last week, the pressure was all on the home side as they called upon the Amakhosi star to reinforce their attacking options against the lowest rank side in Africa.

Interim head coach Joey Antipas made five changes to his first XI that suffered defeat in the preliminary Qatar 2022 qualifier but the first-half display didn’t inspire much confidence.

A lack of fluidity and confidence in attack saw the Ocean Stars hold the Warriors to a 0-0 scoreline at the break before a late flurry of goals in the second-half created a spectacle for those in attendance at the Barbourfields Stadium.

Former Orlando Pirates midfielder Marshall Munetsi broke the deadlock in the 77th minute to give the Warriors a huge boost before Omar Abdullah Mohamed silence the home crowd with an equaliser six minutes later.

However, the goal, that seemingly looked to end any hopes of a Zimbabwe comeback, sparked a late attacking surge with Knox Mutizwa scoring profiting from a defensive lapse of concentration in the 86th minute – before the Billiat finale.

The former Mamelodi Sundowns forward fond himself in acres of space in the area two minutes into stoppage time before smashing home an unstoppable drive into the top right corner.

His goal sparked wild scenes amongst the Warriors squad and fans in attendance as they broke the hearts of the Somalians, who put up a brave display over the two legs.

Antipas’ side will now move on to the group stages of the 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers. KickOff.com