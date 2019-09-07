Prophet Uebert Angel birthday celebration party in PICTURES

Spirit Embassy: Goodnews Church founder Prophet Uebert Angel on Friday celebrated his 41st birthday with an exclusive party for 70 guests at his 14 acre mansion in the United Kingdom.

The theme for the party was Arabian and saw all the male guests dressed in “Polyester Hijab Wraps” on their heads. Two live camels were even brought to the house to set the Arabian scene.

Prophetess Beverly Angel gave a moving tribute honouring her husband of 19 years declaring that his love of God had shaped her own life. After narrating how they met in Zimbabwe she left the audience in stitches when she rebuked any thoughts of how her life would be without him.

Former Queens Park Rangers and Nottingham Forest striker Dexter Blackstock who is now a prominent businessman was in attendance while former Arsenal midfielder Henri Lansbury who now plays for Aston Villa recorded a video message wishing Angel a Happy Birthday.

Swaziland’s Deputy Prime Minister Themba Masuku, Prophet Shepherd Bushiri in South Africa and Brother Ronnie Makabai of Evangelical Truth Ministries in Uganda all sent in their video messages.

Prominent preachers from Sri Lanka and Bulgaria came to support Angel as were high level representatives from Nigerian Pastor Chris Oyakhilome’s Christ Embassy church.

The backdrop for the party was Angel’s magnificent mansion in Lincoln in the United Kingdom. It has a 14 acre private garden including an impressive three lakes that have rare fish inside.

Adding to the aura of the garden are 7 alpacas which were bought this year. (The alpaca is a species of South American camelid. It is similar to, and often confused with, the llama. However, alpacas are often noticeably smaller than llamas.

The home itself has versace tiles, gold plated bathrooms and toilets, a dedicated cinema room and an 8 seater jacuzzi. The property has an equally impressive three-bedroom guest house/garage.