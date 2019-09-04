Simone Biles’ ‘heart aches’ over brother’s murder charge

US Olympic gold medallist Simone Biles says her “heart aches for everyone involved” after her brother was charged with murder.

On Twitter, she said she’s “having a hard time processing what’s happened”.

Tevin Biles-Thomas was arrested over a shooting on New Year’s Eve that left three men dead and two injured.

The 24-year-old, who serves in the US Army, is being held in prison in Georgia, where he was arrested last week.

He was charged with murder, voluntary manslaughter, felonious assault and perjury.

Simone posted: “My heart aches for everyone involved, especially for the victims and their families.

“There is nothing that I can say that will heal anyone’s pain, but I do want to express my sincere condolences to everyone affected by this terrible tragedy.

“I ask everyone to please respect my family’s privacy as we deal with our pain.”

still having a hard time processing last weeks news pic.twitter.com/GU0nQt2PZY — Simone Biles (@Simone_Biles) September 3, 2019

The shooting took place in his hometown of Cleveland, Ohio, according to a police statement, seen by US media.

It says a fight broke out after an “uninvited group” turned up at a party, leading to the deaths of 19-year-old Delvante Johnson and 21-year-old Toshaun Banks at the scene.

Devaughn Gibson, who was 23, died in hospital.

Simone and her sister were adopted by their grandparents, who Simone often refers to as mum and dad.

It’s reported she didn’t grow up with her brothers, Tevin and Ashley, who were adopted by their great aunt.

my brother tevin | everyone says we look like twins but we don't see it pic.twitter.com/WnljD48rMQ — Simone Biles (@Simone_Biles) September 11, 2017

She talked about her upbringing when she was on Dancing with the Stars in the US.

“Growing up, my biological mom was suffering from drug and alcohol abuse and she was in and out of jail,” she said.

“My parents saved me, they’ve set huge examples of how to treat other people, and they’ve been there to support me since day one. There’s nothing I could say to them to thank them enough.”

Simone won four gold medals at the 2016 Rio Olympics. She’s the most decorated US gymnast and is considered to be one of the greatest gymnasts of all time. BBC News