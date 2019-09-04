Ronaldo wins Portuguese title for record 10th time

Juventus star Cristiano Ronaldo was named as the Portuguese Player of the Year for a record 10th time at an awards ceremony in Lisbon yesterday.

Ronaldo was top-scorer in his first season in Serie A leading Juventus to the Scudetto while also lifting the Nations League trophy with Portugal.

The 34-year-old added the Italian Super Cup to his trophy haul alongside the two previously mentioned titles and has been shortlisted for the Fifa The Best men’s award.

The former Real Madrid attacker was also named the Serie A Player of the Year, Juventus Player of the Year as well as top scorer.

“This world is so fast, with the social media, the Press, it’s been wild,” Ronaldo said. “It’s been an extremely complicated year on a personal level. Don’t let anyone pull you down.

“I can’t help but mention that Sporting deserves a little prize. Next time.”

Ronaldo has now been named as Portugal’s Player of the Year a record 10th time, moving four clear of Luis Figo.

Ronaldo was congratulated by former manager Alex Ferguson who praised his former player’s career and achievements he has reached throughout an illustrious career.

“Congratulations on a great achievement and a wonderful night you’re going to have in Portugal,” Ferguson said in a video that was played at the ceremony.

I’m really sorry I can’t be with you, but I look back and see you as a young lad at 17 years of age who came to Manchester United, how you have progressed as a human being and a fantastic sportsman.

“I want to say to you, and your mother, and all your family, and all of your kids; well done.

“You have been an absolute pleasure for me to have known, to have worked with, and to have seen you progress into the footballer you were.

“So, good luck, have a great night, and well done.” — AFP.