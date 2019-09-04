1 274 graduate at Mutare Poly

Mutare Polytechnic College held its 30th graduation ceremony on Friday last week, where 1 274 students were awarded national certificates and diplomas.

Of the 1 274 graduates, 713 were male and 561 female. The college, which recently embarked on a science innovation-based curriculum, saw 755 students graduating in three main science fields as artisans, technicians and technologists.

Mutare Polytechnic had a total enrolment of 3 271 students from 2 972 in 2018, reflecting a 25 percent jump. The institution is targeting a 50-50 gender balanced enrolment next year to empower women and the girl child.

To date, the college has conferred 20 805 students with national diplomas and certificates.

Speaking on behalf of guest of honour Minister of Higher and Tertiary Education, Science and Technology Development Professor Amon Murwira, director of Higher Education Programmes in the Ministry of Higher and Tertiary Education, Science and Technology Development Mrs Martha Muguti urged the graduates to add value to economic development in Zimbabwe.

“Apart from seeking employment these students must strive to be employers,” she said. “This can only be achieved if the graduating students are committed to apply the acquired skills in their communities.

“The corporate world and even the private sector depend on these requisite skills attained at such institutions of higher learning which must then be applied as a way of contributing towards economic development of our country at all levels either on a micro or macro spectrum.”

Mutare Polytechnic’s principal Poniso Watema said the institution’s mandate was to equip the students with relevant skills.

“Our endeavour is to equip our students with skills that prepare them for the national and international market,” she said.

“We are committed to continuing our legacy of success in forming our students into tomorrow’s employers and leaders.

“We nurture innovative thinkers who will serve as torch bearers, to ignite many more minds and lead the country towards becoming an upper middle class economy by 2030.”

The overall best student this year was Thelma Chatitima, who was conferred with an accounting diploma. The Herald