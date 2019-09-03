ZIFA sued over air tickets

By Mathew Masinge

The Zimbabwe Football Association have been slapped with another lawsuit over debt.

The football association has been dragged to court by LED Travel and Tours, who are demanding US$39 697 reimbursement for airline tickets issued to the Warriors and ZIFA officials when they travelled to Mauritius last month.

Zimbabwe played Mauritius in a CHAN qualifier.

ZIFA (Private) Limited is cited as the second Defendant.

According to the court papers, ZIFA represented by Felton Kamambo and Philemon Machana undertook to settle the debt by August 6 but have not done so.

“The Defendants (ZIFA) undertook to pay the said sum of US$39 697 in full on or before 6 August, 2019 but despite due and proper demand the Defendants have failed, neglected or refused to pay.

“As security for the said indebtedness, the Second Defendant pledged, tendered and delivered the original Deed of Transfer No. 677/83 dated 15th March 1983in respect of its immovable property Stand 13689 Bulawayo Township of Stand 321 Bulawayo Township measuring 694 square metres, which is now specially in favour of the Plaintiff (LED Travel and Tours)” reads the summons.

The travel company says it is being prejudiced by ZIFA’s reluctance to pay.

“Plaintiff is in business and continues to be prejudiced by the stubbornness and arrogance of Zifa in refusing to pay the total amount in full per the Acknowledgement of Debt,” reads the summons. H-Metro