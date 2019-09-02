Man nabbed for 2002 fraud

By Zvikomborero Parafini

A Harare man was dragged to court over the weekend after he allegedly defrauded a home seeker of ZW$150 000 in a botched residential stand deal.

Billyboy Joseph was not asked to plead when he appeared before Harare magistrate Learnmore Mapiye.

Allegations are that sometime in 2002, Joseph approached the complainant Dexter Chairuka who is his friend and offered the sale of his residential stand in Ardbennie measuring 10 000 square metres.

The two agreed for a purchase price of ZW$150 000 which was paid in full over five years.

In 2007 after making the full payment, Chairuka approached Joseph for the drafting of an agreement of sale but he became evasive, in August 2019, he became suspicious and visited the said property and discovered that the residential stand had been sold to other people who have built structures on it.

The matter will be back in court on September 22. H-Metro