Bosso in a crisis, needs urgent help

By Sikhumbuzo Moyo

BULAWAYO giants, Highlanders are in a serious crisis that is threatening its very existence.

Bosso has to urgently come up with a serious crisis management strategy because the obtaining situation is threatening its survival as an institution.

This week the Highlanders executive committee gave the technical bench led by Mandla Lulu Mpofu a three-game ultimatum in which they are expected to get a minimum of six points. Many questions can be asked. Has management created working conditions favourable for Mpofu and his lieutenants to deliver?

Mpofu and his team can go but are they really the problem at Highlanders? Is the doctor not treating a symptom here? Is the executive the right set of brains to lead Highlanders?

Can the supporters still trust the leadership of Mhlophe, Donald Ndebele and Wisdom Mabhena? When faced with a crisis, some painful decisions have to be taken so as to come out of that situation and the Bosso executive committee believes giving a three- game ultimatum to the coaches is part of that solution.

Former coach Madinda Ndlovu led the club to just three wins in 15 games but was never given the ultimatum yet Mpofu has given Bosso two wins in eight games.

Are there any guarantees that whoever will take over from these coaches will produce miracles? It’s clearly difficult to respond in affirmative because other factors like the leadership shortcomings have not been addressed.

Local businesspeople, who benefit immensely when Bosso is on song must also rise up and be counted, politicians included. Some of the politicians even took to social media to express their love for the club during campaign periods but have now suddenly gone into hiding. The Chronicle