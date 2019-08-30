Chitembwe restores Sunshine City status

BY TAWANDA TAFIRENYIKA

It appears everything he touches turns to gold. He delivered the championship for Caps United in 2016 and led them to the lucrative group stage of the prestigious Caf African Champions League.

This season, Lloyd Chitembwe was prettily poised to win his second championship with the Green Machine before he decided to leave for a new challenge at relegation haunted Harare City.

Chitembwe’s mandate at Harare City is to save them from relegation and after overcoming Chapungu at Rufaro yesterday, courtesy of first half goals by Ishmael Wadi and William Manondo, the Sunshine City Boys gulped air like a fish.

Now in 11th place on the log with 25 points after 21 matches and safety concerns are starting to disappear. Yet he has presided over only two matches.

“When I came, the confidence levels were very low, yet they were the same players who had done well during the early stages of the season, but then lost it along the way. So I was telling them, you are the same players who were wining early in the season and I must say the response has been fantastic. I am happy with the performance and the result. I know we are in a very difficult situation, but this is the result we wanted and they have given me what I expected. They did us proud and I am really grateful to the players for the way they responded,” Chitembwe told reports after the match.

Harare City were dominant from kick off with Ishmael Wadi warming the hands of goalkeeper Talbert Shumba on 12 minutes, with a powerful shot which was tipped over the bar. NewsDay