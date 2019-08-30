Blow for Zim defender as Bury bid rejected

The English Football League have refused to rescind Bury’s expulsion from the Football League — despite a late bid to save the club.

This could be a big blow for Zimbabwean defender Dougie Nyaupembe, who is contracted to the club, and has been called into the Young Warriors.

An international consortium claimed to have £ 7million ready to rescue the Shakers after Tuesday’s 5pm deadline passed.

But the EFL have opted not to overturn their decision to expel Bury from the league after 125 years of membership.

In a statement, Bury said: “Everyone connected with Bury Football Club were shocked, and disappointed with the EFL’s decision to expel this wonderful, historic, community driven Club from the Football league.

“This decision was taken despite a credible new bidder being made aware to them before Tuesday’s 5pm deadline.

“Given this, all staff, players and no doubt fans of Bury Football Club are utterly devastated that despite the new bid to buy the Club, the EFL have informed us that they will not be rescinding their decision.

“This is something we are struggling to comprehend as the new bidder has proven significant funds to the EFL, funds to allow them to takeover, run and secure the long-term future of Bury Football Club.

“Everyone at the Club believed that such the capabilities of the potential new owner, this would’ve started a brand new era for the Club, seeing it go from strength to strength.

“The extreme lack of communication from the EFL has left all involved with Bury Football Club astonished and in dismay.

“As a Club, we are still pursuing other options, based on the outcome of where the EFL place us. Again, we would like to reiterate that the lack of communication from the EFL has been nothing short of dismal throughout this process.

“Thank you to all the supporters for staying patient with us while we try to provide you with updates as frequently as possible.

“All of us here at Bury Football Club have been thoroughly overwhelmed with the floods of support we have received from other football clubs, ex-players, fans of other football clubs and everyone else in the industry.

“We are truly grateful for all your thoughtful messages, proving once again the brilliance of the football family.” Financial turmoil meant Bury did not manage to play any of their opening five League One matches of the campaign, or their first-round Carabao Cup tie, following promotion from the fourth tier last term.

Fans group Forever Bury say they are “looking at all of the options available”.

They tweeted: “We have just been made aware the EFL have refused to rescind their decision to expel Bury FC from the league.

“This is a difficult time for us all. However, be assured that we are looking at all of the options available at this moment in time.” — Daily Mirror/The Herald