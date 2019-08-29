Musician up for rape

By Prosper Dembedza

Musician Admire Sanyanga, who is popularly known as Chief Shumba, yesterday appeared in court on allegations of raping an 18-year-old Waterfalls housemaid.

Sanyanga (32) appeared before Harare magistrate Mrs Rumbidzai Mugwagwa.

His lawyer Ms Siox Shoko told the court that his client was refuting the charges.

But the State, led by Mr Sebastian Mutizirwa, opposed bail and Mrs Mugwagwa remanded Sanyanga in custody to September 10 for trial.

She advised him to apply for bail at the High Court.

It is alleged that on July 30 this year, Sanyanga asked the maid to carry his luggage from her place of residence to his house and she agreed.

Upon arrival at Sanyanga’s house, the maid allegedly stood outside and he begged her to come inside, promising to give her some oranges.

The court heard that the maid refused to get into Sanyanga’s house and he allegedly threatened her with violence, before dragging her inside.

It is alleged that Sanyanga locked the door from inside and put the keys in his pocket.

He then raped her, before warning her against reporting the matter to anyone. The maid recorded the incident in her diary before hiding it in her room.

The matter came to light when her employer saw the diary, and a report was made, leading to Sanyanga’s arrest. The Herald