Prophecy for ‘Prophet’ Zahara

Zahara has many talents, but is being a prophet one of her gifts?

Speculation started after a woman named Dipuo Mokgatho, who claims she is a prophet, told the Daily Sun about an interesting dream she had.

“I dreamt Zahara was wearing a white gown and a crown. God told me to tell her she should focus on being a prophet because it’s another gift He’s given her,” the woman said.

Dipuo added that she would like to meet the Loliwe hitmaker as she has “more prophecies” to share with her.

“I can only reveal them to her,” she told the publication.

Dipuo says she does not want any money and only wants Zahara to understand her gift.

“Zahara has so many attacks because of the gift of prophecy,” she claimed.

But it looks like Dipuo will have to put any talk about prophecies involving the singer on hold.

Speaking to TshisaLIVE, Zahara says she is shocked by the claims.

“I didn’t know about this calling that I apparently have.”

Zahara wrapped up a tour in America and Canada recently and is currently touring the UK. She says she is “too busy” to pay any attention to the woman’s claims.

The Mgodi singer added that her ancestors have not told her about her alleged calling to be a prophet.

Despite her busy schedule, Zahara, who questioned why Dipuo went to the media, says she is open to talking about the matter at a later stage.

“If it [is] serious, I will make time for it.”—ZAlebs.