Mafero endorses Tino

By Tadious Manyepo

WARRIORS stand-in coach Joey “Mafero” Antipas believes France-based striker Tino Kadewere can be the next big thing in Zimbabwean football if he keeps a level head.

The Warriors forward is doing well in French Ligue 2 for his team Le Havre AC.

The former Harare City forward is already leading the goal-scoring charts in the French second-tier division.

He has scored eight times in five matches for the new 2019-20 season.

Kadewere has scored in each of the five games he has featured, including doubles against Lens, Ajaccio and Grenoble Foot.

Le Havre are second on the log, with just two points separating them with leaders Lorient.

Antipas has been charmed by the dreadlocked forward. “I have always liked Tino’s style of play. I am a big admirer of his work ethic.

He is such a good player with or without the ball,’’ said Antipas.

“Just look at his graph, he has grown tremendously since his time playing in the local league.

“If one looks at the progress he has made, they will not help but appreciate the rate he has been growing at as a player,” said Antipas.

“French Ligue 2 is obviously not an ordinary league. It is a highly competitive league.

“The standards there are very high and for one to play there and be as competitive as Tino is not just some usual stuff.’’

The Warriors caretaker coach said he always believed Kadewere would explode in Europe.

“I am not surprised at all. I have followed him since his days in the local league. You could see glimpses of a top striker in the making,’’ he said.

“He is someone who can bang goals as well as create some for his teammates with distinction.

“As long as he keeps his head on the shoulder and retain focus, he will become a very prominent player in the world.

“I see him moving into the big leagues very soon.” Kadewere has been used as a bit-part player in the Warriors team in the past.

Although he was part of the squad which represented Zimbabwe at the AFCON in both 2017 and 2019, Kadewere wasn’t given a big role by both Callisto Pasuwa and Sunday “Mhofu” Chidzambwa.

Chidzambwa promoted him to start some qualifying matches but the striker failed to impose himself in a team dominated by Knowledge Musona and Khama Billiat.

“He can be an asset to the senior national team. I only pray he continues to work hard, maintains the form he is in and takes it to the national team,’’ said Antipas.

"His goal-scoring record is awesome and I believe he can also take that into the national team. "Kadewere is one player whom the team can depend on, in terms of goal supply. He is good." Antipas is in temporary charge of the Warriors following the resignations of Chidzambwa and the sacking of his backroom staff of Lloyd Mutasa, Rahman Gumbo and goalkeeper Brenna Msiska.