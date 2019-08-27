Sadomba boost for DeMbare

By Tadious Manyepo

DYNAMOS coach Tonderai Ndiraya is hoping fit-again captain Edward Sadomba will help balance his team when they play Herentals in a mid-week Castle Lager Premiership football tie at Rufaro

Sadomba has been out for some time with a recurring injury.

But he is now back in the fold after he was cleared by the Dynamos medical team last week.

He missed Sunday’s stalemate against Chicken Inn at Rufaro as he had not trained with the rest of the squad.

But the veteran forward, who has three assists to his name this season, is expected to play a key role against Herentals tomorrow.

DeMbare are unbeaten at Rufaro in nine games and interestingly, the last time they lost a match at this fortress was against Herentals in April.

That 0-1 loss at the hands of Kumbirai Mutiwekuziva’s charges, which was the team’s third in four games, sparked an outcry with fans calling for then coach Lloyd Chigowe’s ouster.

Chigowe was eventually sacrificed, paving way for the recruitment of Ndiraya who has revived the Glamour Boys who are now in the championship mix.

Ndiraya, though, believes his team is still work in progress considering the lack of Premiership experience in most of the players in the side.

“Edward Sadomba is back after he was cleared to start playing by the doctors, we hope he will give us the depth which we are lacking. We need his experience going forward,” said Ndiraya.

“The Chicken Inn match is already water under the bridge, we played well but didn’t manage to win which is part of the game.

“We face Herentals, they are currently enjoying their game, having picked four points from their previous two matches.

“We have picked two points from our last two games and from that record you can see that in terms of confidence levels, they may have an upper-hand.

“We will try to respect them but we cannot afford to let that respect exceed what is expected of us as Dynamos.

“We have a squad of inexperienced players as compared to Herentals players who have been together since last year.

“But we are shaping up. We have grown in confidence and the youngsters we have in the team now realise what it means to play for Dynamos.

“We need to win this match but I should acknowledge that it is going to be very tough against a determined team like Herentals,” Ndiraya said.

DeMbare are eighth on the log with 28 points to their name, seven behind leaders FC Platinum who return to local action after their CAF Champions League preliminary round triumph over Malawi’s Nyasa Big Bullets on Saturday.

The Zvishavane team travel to Hwange looking to consolidate their place at the summit.

Second-placed CAPS United, yet to recover from the hangover that followed the departure of coach Lloyd Chitembwe to Harare City last week, date struggling Black Rhinos at the National Sports Stadium while Chicken Inn and Ngezi Platinum clash in a potential thriller at Luveve.

Meanwhile, CAPS United coach Darlington Dodo has enlisted the services of former goalkeeper Witness Mnkuli to help him out in the goalkeeping department with former Mutare City gaffer Taku Shariwa coming in as one of the assistant coaches.

Dodo is expected to name the second assistant and a fitness trainer today.

He has been without assistants after Chitembwe took with him the entire technical team which worked under him to Harare City.

Fixtures

Tomorrow: ZPC Kariba v Bulawayo Chiefs (Nyamhunga), TelOne v Yadah (Ascot), Herentals v Dynamos (Rufaro). Chicken Inn v Ngezi Platinum (Luveve), Mushowani v Manica Diamonds (Trojan), Hwange v FC Platinum (Colliery), CAPS United v Black Rhinos (NSS)

Thursday: Triangle v Highlanders (Gibbo)

Harare City v Chapungu (Rufaro)

The Herald