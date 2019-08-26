Zimbabwe News and Internet Radio

SABC soccer analyst David Kekana dies

Johannesburg – The family of soccer analyst David Kekana has confirmed that the veteran broadcaster succumbed to chronic diabetes after being in hospital for two weeks.

SABC Sports analyst, David Kekana. Image courtesy: SABC YouTube Channel
This is after South Africans woke up on Monday to news that 47-year old Kekana has died.

The family released a statement saying the father of two was admitted at Milpark Hospital on August 13 but died on Sunday 25.

Family spokesperson Andile Ncube said it is has been difficult time for Kekanas.

“We wish to thank the medical team that attended to him for their medical interventions and unwavering support during David’s stay in hospital. Mr. Kekana is survived by his mother, sister, father and two daughters,” he said.

Before Kekana was famously known for his soccer expertise on TV, he was a Maths and English teacher at JS Mpanza Primary School in Diepkloof.

He started his journalistic career as a Sunday Time’s reporter in 1999 and also at Primedia and M-Net as a sports correspondent.

He rose to prominence after joining the SABC as a sports analyst in 2001.

According to Ncube, Kekana was a passionate contributor to South African sport, especially soccer and left an indelible mark on the sporting fraternity. Kekana also played numerous roles in the sports administration such as serving as Baroka Football Club Managing Director.

Early this year, Gauteng Premier David Makura appointed Kekana as a key role player in the Gauteng Premier Social Cohesion Games which is a programme seeking to build social cohesion among various communities in the province.

Ivor Hoff, Chief Director: Gauteng department of Sports, Arts, Culture and Recreatio said Makhura also tasked Kekana, among others, to contribute to policy formulation on establishing a provincial response to support ex- soccer players.

“We are truly saddened by his passing and celebrate the work he did to build sport as a channel for social cohesion in the province,” said Hoff. The Star

