One killed in multi-vehicle crash in Sandton

Johannesburg – A man died and several other people were injured, one critically, when three vehicles collided in Sandton in Johannesburg, paramedics said on Sunday.

Netcare 911 paramedics responded to reports of a car crash shortly before midnight on Saturday on the M71 Main Road in Leeuwkop, Sandton, Netcare 911 spokesman Shawn Herbst said.

Reports from the scene indicated that three vehicles were involved in a collision. Medics assessed the scene and found that the driver of one of the vehicles, an adult woman, sustained serious injuries and required advanced life support intervention to stabilise her.

“The passenger of the same vehicle, an adult male, sustained fatal injuries and was sadly declared deceased on the scene.”

All the injured people were treated on the scene and, once stabilised, were transported by various ambulance services to hospital for further treatment, Herbst said. African News Agency/ANA