Prophet Passion BLASTED

By Adoration Bizure

Kingdom Embassy leader, Prophet Passion Java has been blasted by fellow church leaders over his love for dancehall music as well as his lifestyle of showing off his possessions on social media platforms.

The controversial prophet recently signed dancehall artiste Enzo Ishall in his newly formed music label called Passion Java records where he is set to sign many other dancehall musicians.

Apart from his love for Zim Dancehall music, the youthful prophet has also been criticized for recently showing off on social media his new Lamborghini vehicle that he bought a week ago.

Bible scholar and president of impact Trust Elias Chakabatwa said Prophet Passion should repent from his ways.

“Jesus Christ is the model and epitome of Christian leadership, His exemplary behaviour when he was here on Earth should be a model for all time serious Christian leaders.

“He was humble and not pompous. He did not boast about his material possessions neither did any of the Apostles of Jesus declare publicly that they had so many donkeys or cattle and so many acres of land which was then a measure of wealth in those days.

“People misquote the verse and misinterpret the scripture which says “do not judge…’the Bible is a clear yardstick for discerning some so called “prophets” who are nothing but novices seeking relevance and significance in the name of God!

“Jesus said in Mathew 7:16 you shall know them by their fruit, a quick exegesis of this clearly shows that one can tell whether someone is fake or real by their character and behaviour.

“Yes, you can’t then write someone off from salvation yet you can tell that what the person is doing is not in tandem with the Scriptures.

“There are many gospel artistes who are gifted and anointed seeking help to reach out to people with their music and they are struggling yet someone in the name of prophet goes all the way to sponsor a singer who is propagating profanity eg Magate song!

“Prophet Passion needs to recognize that the Kingdom of God operates on the principle of discipline and meekness without these you become a statistics.

“He comes out in the media boasting about his cars and the amount of money he has may God help us all there is a challenge here.

“It seems there is an emptiness in his life crying for recognition, this is not good for Christian testimony.

“What is the difference between him and the people who do not believe in Christ who boasts about their mighty and wealth?

“Everything that Christians acquire according to the Bible God is the one who gives them power to acquire them and these possessions are not to satisfy personal ego and bigotry but to advance the kingdom of God.

“Charisma without character is dangerous in the spiritual things, one can be charismatic and be in the forefront of a religious movement but lacking character.

“It will be a question of time before they are exposed, pride goes before a fall and God exalts the humble.

“Prophet Passion needs to understand that God gives all of us an opportunity to mend our ways but if we don’t we will come into direct confrontation with God in which the pride will be undone.

“He needs to seek God and ask for forgiveness concerning his actions which are not in congruent with Christian ethos.

“He has been exposing himself and the cravings within him by going public and supporting things which are anti gospel so to speak.

“He is also exhibiting high levels of arrogance and pride which is not a good thing for those who purport to be ambassadors of Christ.

“Gift can take you up but it is character that will keep you on the cutting edge.

“May God help us all to realize that no one who ever boasted of their piety or who displayed a haughty spirit achieved much.

“The way up in the kingdom is down it is a paradox, He needs mature Christians to mentor him and speak into his life so that he doesn’t become statistics because of arrogance, He needs someone who will walk with him and counsel him,” said Chakabatwa.

Prophet Jason Jones of Word in you Ministries blamed immaturity as the root problem for prophet Passion’s behaviour.

“In Zimbabwe I would like to believe that Prophet Passion is one of our Christian leaders who can teach the word in a way that is easy to understand.

“He prophetic gift is also something that we cannot take away from him however I would like to say that Christians need to be patient with him.

“Prophet Passion is still young and I am sure there are so many things that he is doing now which he shall stop doing as he matures,” he said.

Meanwhile, Kingdom Embassy issued a statement describing attacks of their leader as a form of persecution that they are experiencing as a church.

“We are being attacked as a Ministry, instead of people to appreciate social responsibility programs our man of God is doing there are actually persecuting us.

“Pastors have stopped preaching about Jesus Christ on their pulpits and they are now attacking our prophet.

“Prophet Passion is a blessed man, recently he bought a Lamborghini and he has also entered a deal with Gucci, when we publicize those things our aim is to show what God can do.

“In every church there is a segment for testimonies, so what is wrong if our man of God testifies using social media platform?” Reads the church statement. H-Metro