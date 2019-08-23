Ndiraya banks on history

By Blessing Malinganiza

Dynamos coach Tonderai Ndiraya says they will be banking on history when they face Chicken Inn at Rufaro on Sunday.

DeMbare are yet to lose a match at Rufaro since the arrival of Ndiraya and it is that history that carries them afloat ahead of this big fixture.

Ndiraya reckons the atmosphere produced by fans at home gives them an inspiration to perform well.

“It’s a very difficult match for us. Chicken Inn have already seen off Highlanders and CAPS United and now they are aiming at us but we refuse that.

“I think we are a different plot and playing before our fans should give us some hope and some energy for us to get a good result.

“We have been talking with the boys and we expect a very inspiring match on Sunday.

“Our fans play a huge part, you would have the feeling that you want to do well before your supporters,” he said.

Ndiraya said though they are comfortable at playing anywhere, it is the Rufaro history that is driving the Glamour Boys.

“. . . as an institution I feel we are comfortable anywhere. So far, we haven’t lost at Rufaro and I think that what’s been driving the boys.

“They would be wanting to do it for the fans so that is really been pushing the boys to do an extra mile. To try to get a result before the fans at home.

“And we want to do the same when we play away from home but we did that when we played against Hwange.

“We want some series of wins for us to get into the groove. I think we have to dig deep, fight and put more attitude before our passionate fans.”

DeMbare received a huge boost following the return of veteran player Simba Nhivi though Ndiraya is still hit with injuries.

“I think we have been boosted by the return of Simba Nhivi; he was amongst those who were injured.

“So, he is back with us and I am sure he is going to give us more options particularly in the final third.

“He is also going to give us more steel going into this encounter, difficult encounter for that matter. “But I think we have been doing well lately particularly at Rufaro so we are banking on that,” he said.

Archford Gutu is, however, still away so is captain Edward Sadomba.

“We still have quite a number of players who are missing, Archford Gutu is still missing in action, Tawanda Chisi, Tanaka Chanengeta and Tawanda Macheke are injured, our captain Edward Sadomba is still out.

“I am glad that Sadomba has been cleared by the doctors and he will start training next week,” said Ndiraya. H-Metro