Kaizer Chiefs rally behind Khama Billiat

Kaizer Chiefs’ Zimbabwean forward Khama Billiat has been the subject of transfer speculation in recent weeks but his teammates are rallying to support him in camp.

Chiefs last week released a statement condemning the rumours that have done the rounds suggesting Billiat could be returning to Mamelodi Sundowns in the current transfer window.

With just over a week left before the PSL window shuts, supporters of both sides will be waiting with bated breath to see how the situation unfolds.

Meanwhile, from inside the Amakhosi camp, Lebogang Manyama has given an indication of how things have gone with the Zimbabwean international and insisted it has had no negative impact on the rest of the team, who have been extra supportive towards the star.

“I think Khama is a big boy; he’s one of the top players in the country, and whether he stays or leaves, probably next year he’ll have the same thing again — it happens to every top player,” said Manyama.

“But he’s been here; he’s been working hard and we haven’t showed any emotion or put our focus to any of the talk. We expect that from players like him every year.

“So, he’s still here and we’re making sure that we support him in every way and that he stays positive in everything that he does, so he can obviously come back and help the team.

“We need Khama. Every team he plays in, he’s a very much important player just as anyone else.”— KickOff.com