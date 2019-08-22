Jurgen Klopp: Don’t be surprised if I retire after Liverpool job

By Paul Giblin

Liverpool coach Jurgen Klopp has hinted that he is considering drawing the curtain on his career when his current contract expires with Liverpool.

The 52-year-old led Liverpool to last season’s Champions League title and this season aims to see them win the Premier League for the first time in over 30 years.

But speaking at the ‘Sport Bild Awards’ in Germany on Monday night, he admitted he is thinking even further ahead.

His current contract with Liverpool lasts until 2022, but when asked about his plans Klopp replied: “I hope to continue until then, but I don’t know what is going to happen in three or four years.

“Maybe I’ll retire.

“That doesn’t necessarily mean I will retire, but if that was the case, don’t be surprised,” he added.

Klopp also discussed the German Bundesliga, saying he hoped his former club, Borussia Dortmund, could win the title, “otherwise it will be boring”.

He also talked about former Liverpool player, Philippe Coutinho, who has joined Bayern on loan after an unsuccessful spell with Barcelona.

“I would never have sold him, but I was obliged to do so. We couldn’t turn down the offer, and we couldn’t keep him,” he commented about the Brazilian. Xinhua