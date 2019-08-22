Cleaner saves newly born

By Tanaka Nyambo and Esther Madambi

A cleaner at a city mall was last night the talk of the city after she rescued a woman who was giving birth in the toilet.

The Good Samaritan – Maud Bonde – said she was busy cleaning toilets when she came across Sihlesenkosi Mutsindikwa giving birth and saved both the mother and the newly born baby girl.

“I was moving around checking the toilets when I found her in the toilet and she said she had stomach pains so I checked on her.

“When I peeped through that is when I saw blood all over and then saw her legs and hands in the toilet chamber.

“I then moved back in shock and called someone to come see what was happening and to be my witness.

“The baby’s head was down in the toilet so I decided to save the baby in case it was alive, I took a sack and picked the baby up,” she said.

Bonde said when they were growing up, their grandmothers told them to give a baby air if the baby looks tired after birth so she gave the baby air until she vomited water with blood.

“The baby looked tired so I thought of what my grandmother told me to give a baby air if she is not breathing properly.

“I gave her some air to help her start breathing and she started vomiting water with blood which was a sign of life.

“So we decided to take her to the hospital so that the baby can be checked and given proper and care by nurses,” she said.

The woman who saved the baby said she weighed 2,5 kgs and the nurses said she looked healthy and they took over from there.

H-Metro is informed that Mutsindikwa had told her colleagues at work after giving birth in the toilet that she did not know that she was pregnant.

Later on, it is said, she informed her that she was scared of her mother.

Mutsindikwa’s mother was called and she came to clean the toilet though she did not know that her daughter was pregnant with another baby.

When H-Metro visited Edith Maternity Hospital in Mbare, Mutsindikwa was being attended to.

However, our crew could not interview her since she was being attended to by nurses. H-Metro