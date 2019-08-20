Truck driver burnt, shot in brutal KZN attack

BY ORRIN SINGH | Timeslive |

A KwaZulu-Natal truck driver was killed in yet another brutal attack in the province on Monday.

The driver, identified as Charles Ntini, 37, who is believed to be a foreign national, was found dead next to his burning truck on the N2 Main Harding road in Paddock, in southern KZN.

Provincial police spokesperson Col Thembeka Mbele confirmed the incident and said a provincial task team would be investigating.

“On August 19 2019 at 12:10, police received a call regarding a truck which was on fire on the N2 Main Harding road in Paddock. Upon arrival at the scene, police found the driver lying on the road near the driver’s door. He had bullet wounds in the left arm and chest and had burn injuries to his body. The 37-year-old driver was declared dead on the scene.”

Mbele said the motive was unknown and the task team would investigate further.

Meanwhile, South African Long-distance Truckers (SALT) posted a tribute for Ntini on Facebook which has been shared close to 2,000 times.

SNB Freight were approached for comment but declined, saying the matter was sensitive.

In June the Sunday Times reported on the onslaught against companies employing foreign truck drivers which had left dozens dead or injured and caused R1.2bn in damage to trucks and cargo, according to the Road Freight Association (RFA).

The RFA said 213 truck drivers were killed in the past year. However, it is still unclear how many of these deaths were linked to the protests. However, it confirmed that 12 foreigners had been killed in the violence as well as at least three South Africans.