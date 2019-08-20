Peter Moyo gets BMW car birthday present

By Taonga Nyemba

Peter Moyo yesterday paraded a new BMW 323 vehicle, a present from his girlfriend, as he celebrated his 30th birthday.

The Utakataka Express heir was born on August 18 1989.

And this year, he claims he raised the bar higher when his new girlfriend – Caroline Makamache – surprised him with the new wheels.

“I was not expecting to get such a present, even now I am still surprised I just can’t believe how much I am loved.

“This is by far the best present I have ever received in my life,” said Peter.

The Mwana weMurozvi singer said he has been dating Caroline for a while but they only went public a few months ago.

“I have been dating Caroline for years but we were distant so I could not make it public.

“It’s only five months ago that we decided to open up about our relationship.

“I really feel appreciated Caroline is like a best friend to me,” said Peter.

Caroline showed love when she posted on social media pouring out her heart to Peter Moyo.

Caroline Makamache

“I’m not even too sure I deserve you, and more often than not I have to pinch myself just to be sure you’re real.

“Uri miracle yakakwana mudiwa, this is literally God showing off his power in my life, because every single thing I have prayed for he has customized it in you,” posted Caroline. H-Metro