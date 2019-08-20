Parirenyatwa trial postponed further

By Zvikomborero Parafini

The ongoing trial of former Minister of Health and Child Care David Parirenyatwa was yesterday postponed further at the instance of the Prosecutor General, who is still considering how the matter will proceed in the present circumstances.

Representing the PG, Special Unit Prosecutor Brian Vito sought a five-week postponement for the third time now on the basis that the PG is considering the matter following the impeachment of the State’s star witness, Dr. George Washaya.

“Regrettably, we have to seek another postponement as the PG is still considering the matter and needs five weeks,” said Vito.

Representing Parirenyatwa, James Makiya didn’t oppose the application, telling the presiding magistrate Elijah Makomo that they understood the predicament Vito was in but indicated that on the next date, they would apply for refusal of further remand as the way forward is still indefinite.

Makiya further made an application for Parirenyatwa’s passport to be released temporarily from 20 to 26 August to attend the 20th ICASA conference in Kigali, Rwanda where he is representing the country.

Makiya also produced proof of the invitation to the conference, and subsequently, Makomo granted the temporary release of the passport. H-Metro