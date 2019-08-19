Triangle edge FC Platinum

By Oscar Rusenga

A solid performance by Triangle United earned them a deserved win over champions FC Platinum in the Castle Lager Premier Soccer League match at Gibbo yesterday.

First half goals from Collins Dhuwa and Praise Tonha set up a solid foundation for the hosts who have now managed to avoid defeat in 10 league matches and 11 in all competitions.

Triangle came close in the 12th minute with evergreen captain Ralph Kawondera directing his tame header wide after a perfect cross from Gerald Bhero.

A minute later, they took the lead, Dhuwa benefited from an Allen Tavarwisa pass and put his effort beyond goalkeeper Francis Tizayi’s reach.

Triangle were the better side in the opening exchanges and they were 2-0 up in the 18th minute.

This time it was Praise Tonha who struck with a thunderbolt from dead-ball outside the 18yard box.

FC Platinum had their chances to score in the first half but were not clinical in front of goal.

Hagaizo Magaya won a penalty for FC Platinum in the 32nd minute but William Stima went for the spectacular and crashed his effort against the crossbar.

Triangle coach Taurayi Mangiwo was pleased with his team’s show going into their next fixture against Rukinzo of Burundi in Bujumbura this coming Saturday.

“A very good performance from our team, the two early goals settled nerves against the current champions.

“We have a lot of ground to cover before we talk of challenging for honours.

“We will travel on Thursday for the second leg of the CAF Confederation Cup. We are going to play on Saturday.

“It will be a new game and we need to focus and forget about the comfortable lead we hold.

“We need to play well.’’

His counterpart Norman Mapeza was disappointed by the way they lost the game and felt the result could have been different had they been clinical in front of goal.

“It was terrible, we gave away two soft goals. The first half was full of errors. We got a penalty, had better opportunities, we missed and we conceded two goals in five minutes.

“We need to regroup, soldier on, the core of the team is not here. We have lot of new faces and we are still trying new combinations.

“We will try to get a result on Sunday against Nyasa Bullets and see how it progresses,” he said.

Teams

Triangle: R. Mudimu, O. Mwerahari, A. Chivheya, K. Chigwida, D. Dzvinyai, P. Tonha (A. Chivandire 77th min), R. Kawondera, T. January (R. Madamombe 90th min), G. Bhero (P. Manhanga 84 thmin), C. Dhuwa, A. Tavarwisa

FC Platinum: F. Tizayi, R. Muduviwa, G. Bello, W. Stima, T. Chikore, K. Madzongwe, R. Pavari (P. Chikwende 69th min), H. Magaya, G. Mbweti, M. Dube (R. Chinyengetere 70th min), A. Eonde (N. Lameck 58th min). The Herald