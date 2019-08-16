‘…SHE WILL BEWITCH ME!’ . . . Cellphone thief tells magistrate of fear of victim’s threat after one-month sentence

By Shelton Masina

It seems not even a month-long prison sentence could erase the shock that a teenager had when he allegedly was threatened by his victim and neighbour that she would cast a spell on him.

Kelvin Ndlovu (18) from Cowdray Park in Bulawayo surprised a court after telling the magistrate that the complainant would bewitch him over a stolen cellphone.

“She said she’ll bewitch me because of the stolen gadget,” said the worried convict.

Ndlovu appeared before magistrate Gladmore Mushove at Western Commonage Court for stealing Lujatano Muleya (31)’s cellphone.

Presenting the State’s case, Kenneth Shava told the court that on 7 August 2019 in the morning Muleya placed her Vodafone cellphone on a solar charger outside the house and went inside.

She checked her cellphone a while later only to discover that it was no longer there.

Lujatano spotted a shoe print from the scene and trailed the suspect. She interrogated Kelvin and recovered her cellphone from him. The value of the phone is $70. Kelvin was fined $100 (or 30 days in prison). B-Metro