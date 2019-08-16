Nonka tests self with gospel show

By Bongani Ndlovu

Jazz and Soul songstress, Nonkanyiso Mabaleka, is holding a show called “Redeemed” tomorrow evening to put the gospel side of her music talent to the test.

Mabaleka, popularly known as Nonka, believes her brand cannot be separated from the Christian element as she has composed more gospel songs than secular ones hence she is staging this gospel show.

The show will be held at the Hope Centre from 6PM and follows her Love is Mellow concert that was held at Alliance de Française last month.

Nonka, who is also an actress and author said she wanted to see her strength as an artiste with this concert.

“I want to ascertain Nonka’s strength, whether it’s in gospel or secular music. However, I believe that the Nonkanyiso Mabaleka brand can never be separated from the Christian element. For example, my previous concert seemed secular but we had quite a few gospel songs in our list of love songs, because God is love,” said Nonka.

She said since she has a lot of gospel songs, she felt she should share them with people.

“I’ve actually written more gospel songs than secular which I’ve been sitting on. I figured it’s time I release them to the public whom I believe they’re meant for,” she said.

The show is titled Redeemed because she wants to celebrate being a Christian.

“The show’s title means it’s a celebration of our being Christian and having been restored into fellowship with our Creator. I think a lot of born-again Christians aren’t clear on just how great a miracle that is,” said Nonka.

Supporting Nonka will be Sikhulile Madonko-Ziyambi known as S’coo of the Say Band fame. She will be backed by Nonka’s band called The Band Soulted with respected guitarist Hudson Simbarashe on lead. Nonka said S’coo will be making a return to music.

“I’m so fortunate to have the amazing S’coo featuring in this concert. This is her return to the music scene,” she said. The Chronicle