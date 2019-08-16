Chunga, Gumbo battle for TelOne job

By Mukudzei Chingwere

FORMER Warriors coaches Moses Chunga and Rahman Gumbo will battle for the TelOne coaching job after it emerged the club leadership will appoint one of them this afternoon.

The Premiership débutantes find themselves in a precarious position on the log standings on position 16th with as many points after 18 rounds of matches.

Youthful coach Joel Lupahla and veteran gaffer Jairos Tapera’s combination has failed to yield positive results.

But the club feels the two still have something to offer to the team and want to retain them in the new set-up.

Desperate to retain their top-flight status, the Gweru-based side have decided to recruit a proven coach to lead the technical department. Club president Lloyd Mtetwa kept his cards close to his chest, although he acknowledged their position on the log standings was a concern.

“Our position on the log is not ideal and we want to quickly climb up the ladder to avoid relegation in our maiden top-flight season. But, if the team is not doing well, you will expect all sorts of rumours. The club executive will, however, map a way forward very soon and we will give an official position after we have made a decision,” said Mtetwa.

It has been established that Chunga or Gumbo will come to lead the team assisted by Lupahla and Tapera.

“We have shortlisted Rahman and Chunga. We are not looking at coaches with low profiles, we are building a big project, hence the choice of those who have succeeded at the highest level.

“The appointment of the new coach will be done on Friday and you will be called for a media briefing.

“Barring a miracle, in our next game against Bulawayo Chiefs on Saturday, either Gumbo or Chunga will be leading the team,” said sources. The Herald