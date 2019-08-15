Zimbabwe News and Internet Radio

Teacher up for rape

By Zvikomborero Parafini

A 53-year-old Epworth teacher was yesterday hauled to court facing rape charges involving his grade four student.

Alphabet Kanodeweta (left)
Alphabet Kanodeweta was not asked to plead when he appeared before Harare magistrate Learnmore Mapiye.

Allegations are that on July 10, the complainant was with her friends watering some trees after classes when Kanodeweta sent her to his house to collect some exercise books.

When she returned, she found that her fellow students had gone to the school grounds then Kanodeweta ordered the girl to water the remaining trees while he watched on.

It is further alleged that Kanodeweta told the girl that he was going to the toilet and ordered her to wait for him and upon his return, he pushed the child to the ground and raped her once.

He allegedly told the girl to join her friends at the school grounds and threatened to take her to the army where he works if she ever revealed the rape to anyone.

The child went home and washed her shorts which were bloodstained which prompted her grandmother to quiz her before revealing the incident. H-Metro

