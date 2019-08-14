ZPC to construct power station in Mutare

By Desmond Munemo

Zimbabwe Power Company is set to construct a power station in Mutare to generate and supply more power to the nation.

In a statement issued by Zimbabwe Energy Regulatory Authority (ZERA), the Acting Chief Executive Officer Eddington Mazambani said ZPC was exploring all possible avenues, technologies and options to ensure adequate electricity supply to the nation.

The ZERA statement said subject to the Electricity Act and the terms and conditions of the license, supply of electricity may be made to any transmission and electricity can be distributed to licensed suppliers who resale with the approval of the Authority to any one or more consumers.

“In terms of section 45 (6) of the Electricity Act ( Chapter 13:19) Zimbabwe Power Company hereby publishes a copy of the generation license issued by the Zimbabwe Energy Regulatory Authority that authorizes Zimbabwe Power Company to construct, own operate and maintain the 120MW Peaking/Emergency plant at Orange Grove Farm at Feruka in Mutare Manicaland Province Zimbabwe,” read the statement.

Zesa spokesperson Fullard Gwasira said the Eskom deal would see the reduction in load shedding.

“Whilst we have Eskom power, the reason for load shedding is low water levels at Kariba which was generating 1050mw and is now down to 277mw.

”Eskom power doesn’t eliminate load shedding but it just reduces it and the real issues of poor plant reliability, low water levels and poor cash flows (forex) then come to the fore,” he said. H-Metro