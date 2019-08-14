Zimbabwe News and Internet Radio

Crimes & CourtsFeaturedLocal

Maid in court for infanticide

15,466

A 25-year-old maid appeared before Harare magistrate Mrs Barbra Mateko on Monday charged with infanticide after she allegedly abandoned her newborn baby at Chiremba Dumping Site in Harare this month.

File picture of Harare Magistrates Court
File picture of Harare Magistrates Court

Germina Munoda admitted to the charge.

She pleaded guilty to the charge and was remanded in custody to today for sentencing.

Munoda gave birth to a baby girl through the normal process on August 8 while in her room at her employer’s home.

Related Articles

Cheat kills baby to conceal extra-marital affair

15,063

Hooker tosses baby into latrine to save job

28,276

Mum flushes baby down the toilet

37,348

Woman ‘kills’ son to please new hubby

231

She then suffocated the baby by pressing a whitish cloth into the baby’s mouth and wrapped it in an old blue blanket.

She put the baby’s body in a sack before dumping it at Chiremba Dumping Site. The Herald

You might also like More from author
Comments