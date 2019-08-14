Machete attack in fight over hooker

By Sharon Buwerimwe

An illegal gold panner has been arrested after he allegedly attacked his colleague over a prostitute.

Nkosilathi Ndlovu (23) from Nkulumane suburb in Bulawayo allegedly attacked a fellow illegal gold panner Mr Rollen Manjeru (36) with a machete on his head and also beat him with fists all over his body in a dispute over a hooker.

Ndlovu appeared before West Commonage magistrate, Mr Gladmore Mushove, facing attempted murder charges.

He was not asked to plead and the matter was remanded to August 20 for commencement of trial.

It is alleged that the hooker whom Ndlovu was fighting for was a tenant at his house.

Problems arose when Mr Manjeru hired the woman while Ndlovu had gone to Inyathi.

After Ndlovu was tipped off that Mr Manjeru was at his house, he became angry as he did not want to share the woman with him.

He allegedly returned home and took a machete which he used to attack his workmate.

Prosecuting, Mr Kenneth Shava said on July 27 this year at around 3AM, Ndlovu attacked Mr Manjeru with a machete after he found out that the latter had hired his hooker.

He said Ndlovu also demanded money and a cell phone from Mr Manjeru.

Mr Manjeru sustained a deep cut on his head and bruises all over his body and was rushed to Mpilo Central Hospital.

The matter was reported to the police leading to Ndlovu’s arrest. The Chronicle