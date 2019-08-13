Man stabbed to death over snooker game

By Sukulwenkosi Dube-Matutu

A MAN from Plumtree has been arrested after he allegedly stabbed his friend to death in a dispute over a snooker game.

Matabeleland South provincial police spokesperson Chief Inspector Philisani Ndebele confirmed the incident which occurred at Manana Bottle Store in Dingumuzi Suburb.

He said the accused Kandai Batsirai (27) had an argument with Kenos Sibanda (35) over whose turn it was to play snooker last Monday at around 5PM.

“I can confirm that we recorded a murder case which occurred in Dingumuzi Suburb in Plumtree on Monday. Kandai Batsirai and Kenosi Sibanda were playing snooker at Manana Bottle Store together with other patrons. A misunderstanding arose between Batsirai and Sibanda over whose turn it was to play next,” he said.

“Batsirai placed his token and while he was collecting the balls in order to play Sibanda took the white ball and refused to give it back which didn’t go down well with Batsirai.

The two exchanged harsh words and Sibanda punched Batsirai twice on the chest. Batsirai collected an okapi knife from his car which was parked close to the bottle store and went back to confront Sibanda.”

Chief Insp Ndebele said Sibanda picked up a brick and tried to hit Batsirai who in turn stabbed him once with the okapi knife on the chest. He said Sibanda was rushed to Plumtree District Hospital where he died upon admission.

Chief Insp Ndebele said Batsirai was arrested while Sibanda’s body was taken to the United Bulawayo Hospitals awaiting post mortem.

He appealed to members of the public to desist from resorting to violence to resolve disputes.

“As police we would like to urge members of the public to desist from resorting to violence when faced with disputes. The Chronicle