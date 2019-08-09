Zimbabwe News and Internet Radio

Govt increases toll gate fees

By Yolanda Muswere

Transport and Infrastructural Development minister Joel Biggie Matiza has announced an upward review of toll gate fees with immediate effect.

File picture of a tollgate
Matiza was guided by Statutory Instrument 172 0f 2019.

“It is hereby notified that the Minister of Transport and Infrastructural development in terms of section 6 of the Toll Roads Act (Chapter 13:13),has made the following regulations;

(1)These regulations may be cited as Toll Roads (National Road Network) Amendment), Regulations 2019 No 9).

“(2) The fourth schedule to the Toll Roads (Regional Truck Road Network)Regulations, 2001 published instantly instrument 39 of 2009 ,” read the notice.

Light motor vehicles are now $10.00, minibuses-$15, Buses-$20.00, Heavy vehicles- $25.00, haulage trucks-$50.00.

Toll fees for light motor vehicles ,minibuses and haulage trucks has not yet changed.

Previously the toll fees were as follows, light motor vehicles from $2 to $10, minibuses from $3 to $15,buses from $4 to $20, heavy vehicles from $5 to $25 and haulage trucks from $10 t0 $50. Zim Morning Post

