Govt increases toll gate fees

By Yolanda Muswere

Transport and Infrastructural Development minister Joel Biggie Matiza has announced an upward review of toll gate fees with immediate effect.

Matiza was guided by Statutory Instrument 172 0f 2019.

“It is hereby notified that the Minister of Transport and Infrastructural development in terms of section 6 of the Toll Roads Act (Chapter 13:13),has made the following regulations;

(1)These regulations may be cited as Toll Roads (National Road Network) Amendment), Regulations 2019 No 9).

“(2) The fourth schedule to the Toll Roads (Regional Truck Road Network)Regulations, 2001 published instantly instrument 39 of 2009 ,” read the notice.

Light motor vehicles are now $10.00, minibuses-$15, Buses-$20.00, Heavy vehicles- $25.00, haulage trucks-$50.00.

Previously the toll fees were as follows, light motor vehicles from $2 to $10, minibuses from $3 to $15,buses from $4 to $20, heavy vehicles from $5 to $25 and haulage trucks from $10 t0 $50. Zim Morning Post