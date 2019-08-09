Chiefs coach speaks on Billiat

Kaizer Chiefs coach Ernst Middendorp says reports of Zimbabwean striker Khama Billiat making a possible return to Mamelodi Sundowns should be addressed to Amakhosi’s management.

Reports have been circulating in the media that Billiat is seeking a return to the Brazilians as he wants to join a club with big ambitions in major competitions.

Downs can offer the Zimbabwe ace CAF Champions League football as well being a competitive force in all domestic cup competitions and in the Premiership.

“I don’t want to be part of this speculation. You go there in this moment and ask the management, who are aware about what his (Billiat) contract situation is.

“I think the player knows his contract situation, and for me there’s nothing to discuss.”

The German added that his entire squad is available for tomorrow’s league clash with Black Leopards, concluding: “Everybody is available for Kaizer Chiefs. Nkosi Ngcobo, Happy Mashiane, Khama Billiat, Rama Mphahlele, Itu Khune — everybody is available for Kaizer Chiefs.

“As for how far they are in the training process, I think that is something that we discuss internally and not in public.”— Sport24