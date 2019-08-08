Police to descend on vuzu party organisers

By Nqobile Tshili

Police in Bulawayo have warned that they will descend heavily on organisers of vuzu parties and those who sell drugs to the teenagers as schools close today for the end of the second term.

The police said they would also be monitoring houses notorious for hosting the illegal vuzu parties especially during school holidays.

Acting Bulawayo provincial police spokesperson Inspector Abednico Ncube yesterday said they would decisively deal with rogue youths.

“Police in Bulawayo would like to issue a stern warning to the youths especially the school-going ones and school leavers. Schools are closing for holidays and we have gathered enough information of intentions by some youths to hold the so-called vuzu parties.

“We shall descend heavily on these social misfits. We are also aware of those supplying the youths with alcohol and drugs as well as vuzu party organisers and those who host those parties in the so-called Gaza houses,” said Insp Ncube.

He said police are already rolling out an anti-drug campaign which recently resulted in the arrest of a 33-year-old man from Mzilikazi suburb who was found selling broncleer and mbanje.

Insp Ncube urged parents to closely monitor their children and ensure they are not arrested for any criminal activities during this school holiday. “In the same vein, we call upon parents to closely monitor their children’s activities to avoid embarrassment.

“As the police it is not our role to be following on your children’s activities. We encourage you to discourage them from engaging in activities that will land them in trouble with the law as they will be arrested,” he said.

“We have also established that when some parents leave their homes in the morning, their children turn the houses into Gaza houses where alcohol drinking and even sexual abuse take place. In this regard, we call on the people of Bulawayo to be their neighbour’s keepers. They should report any unscrupulous activities that happen in their neighbourhoods while elders are away.”

Insp Ncube said residents should alert the police in case there are some suspicious activities in homes while parents are away. The Chronicle