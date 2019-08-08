Khama’s interest doesn’t surprise Pitso

Mamelodi Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane has explained why he is not surprised there has been so much interest in Kaizer Chiefs attacker Khama Billiat.

A number of clubs from Egypt, Morocco, Angola and DRC have shown an interest in the Zimbabwean international, while Sundowns have also reportedly tried to bring the player back after he served them so well in the past.

While he was at Sundowns, Billiat won the PSL Footballer of the Year and was a nominee for African Footballer of the Year, for players based on the continent. He won the 2016 CAF Champions League with the Brazilians.

“He was here, he left a footprint. He was the Footballer of the Year and he is known in Egypt because he was here,” Mosimane said.

“He was given an opportunity and why are you surprised that African teams want him? You know why? Because they saw him play (in the Champions League) and they say that is the product we want, we know what he can do, we’ve seen what he can do.

“That’s the contribution we’ve made on him. Of course he’s got talent, it’s not like we made him.

He’s got talent, but we also fix them, structure them and make them look good. We polish and make them shine. And then everybody benefits.”

Mosimane still did not want to talk about the possibility of Billiat returning to Chloorkop, saying he does not want to speak about players from other clubs. The Herald