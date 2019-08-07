14 injured in bus accident

By Freedom Mupanedemo

Fourteen people have been admitted to Kwekwe General Hospital after they sustained injuries when a Tombs Motorways bus contracted by Zupco to ply the Kwekwe-Redcliff route veered off the road and plunged into a ditch on Monday evening.

The bus was bound for Redcliff’s high-density suburb of Torwood and had over 80 commuters on board, according to the police. Yesterday, Redcliff Mayor Councillor Clayton Masiyatsva and other municipality officials visited the injured at the hospital.

Clr Masiyatsva said 14 people were still in admission nursing injuries while one had been transferred to Parirenyatwa Group of Hospitals.

“We were saddened by the accident which occurred yesterday involving the Zupco bus which was carrying mostly Redcliff residents who were coming from work. We visited the injured in hospital today (yesterday) and 14 of them are still in admission.

“The authorities said the only another victim whose condition was critical was transferred to Parirenyatwa in the morning,” said Clr Masiyatsva.

“The situation could have been worse because the bus missed a bridge and we thank God that most of the injured are in stable condition. We are with them in prayers,” he said.

The bus driver attributed the crash to brake failure. The Herald