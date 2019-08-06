Zimbabwe News and Internet Radio

Prophet Passion buys Enzo

…starting own dancehall record label

Controversial prophet Passion Java reportedly bought dancehall star Enzo Ishall out of his contract with Mbare based studio, Chillspot Records for a fee of R200 000.

It is reported that though the Kanjiva singer still hangs around the Chillspot Records Family, he is no longer in contract with the studio that is behind many of his hit songs.

A close source to the Chillspot camp said Passion made the move on hearing claims that Enzo was bound by an oppressive contract with the Mbare studio.

“Passion anospakwa na Enzo rough and he decided to buy him out of the contract he has with Chillspot.

“I think he is also starting his own stable and so he will be signing more artistes as time goes but he had to get his favourite artistes first.”

There have been reports that Chillspot is unfair on artistes, who end up working for peanuts.

There was no immediate response from the Chillspot stable.

Prophet Passion Java splashed a lot of money on Enzo’s yet to be released music video entitled “Highest Score” that was shot in South Africa some weeks ago.

There were unconfirmed reports that the budget of the video reached R1 million.

“Do you think Passion would just splash money to shoot Enzo’s video?

“Enzo is now with Passion,” added the source.

Artistes like Blot and Silent Killer have parted ways with Chillspot Records in the past years citing unfair treatment.

When reached for comment, Enzo Ishall said he could not comment on the issue.

“I am sorry I can’t comment on that I have no idea about those developments,” he said before cutting the phone. H-Metro

