Former Liverpool striker Emile Heskey visits Uebert Angel home – PICTURES

Former Liverpool and England striker Emile Heskey on Tuesday visited the home of Zimbabwean preacher Uebert Angel in the United Kingdom.

Angel who is the founder of the Spirit Embassy: GoodNews church took to Instagram and posted pictures saying “At the Angel Manor with the football LEGEND that is EMILE HESKEY.”

Heskey posed for several pictures with Angel and the preachers four children at their Lincoln property that has a 14 acre private garden. The house has been christened ‘Angel Manor’.

Heskey made 500 appearances in the Football League and Premier League over an 18-year career, and represented England in international football.

Born in Leicester, Heskey started his career with Leicester City after progressing through their youth system, making his first-team debut in 1995.

After winning the League Cup in 1997 and 2000 he made an £11 million move to Liverpool in 2000, which, at the time, was the record transfer fee paid by the club.

At Liverpool, he won multiple honours, including the FA Cup in 2001. He moved to Birmingham City in 2004 and after their relegation from the Premier League signed for Wigan Athletic for a club record £5.5 million fee in 2006.

He signed for Aston Villa in 2009 and was released in 2012 before signing for A-League club Newcastle Jets. After two years, he returned to England, finishing his career with Championship club Bolton Wanderers.

Heskey was an England international at under-16, under-18, under-21, B and senior levels. He made his England debut against Hungary in a 1–1 draw in 1999.

He lost his place in the squad after UEFA Euro 2004, during which he failed to shine and was the subject of much criticism.

After a long lay-off from international duty, Heskey was recalled to the England squad for UEFA Euro 2008 qualifiers in September 2007.

He retired from international football following the 2010 FIFA World Cup, having attained 62 caps and scored 7 goals for his country.