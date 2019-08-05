Ugandan musician dies after abduction and torture

A musician who was close to Ugandan pop star and opposition MP Bobi Wine has died of his injuries after being abducted and tortured.

Allinda Michael, known by his stage name Ziggy Wine, was managed by Bobi Wine’s Firebase Crew music label.

He was kidnapped on 21 July on his way to recording studios in the capital, Kampala.

He was found a week later missing his left eye and two of his fingers. He died in hospital on Sunday night.

Police say they have begun an investigation into his death, but they allege the family is not co-operating.

Both Bobi Wine, a fierce critic of President Yoweri Musevi, and Ziggy Wine’s family believe the state may have had a hand in the abduction.

Ziggy Wine was a strong supporter of Bobi Wine, whose real name is Robert Kyagulanyi, and his movement known as “People Power”.

His torture and death have shocked many – and fans and journalists gathered outside Mulago Hospital earlier on Monday as the hearse carrying his body left the mortuary:

Bobi Wine, whose trial on charges of treason begins on Tuesday, tweeted about the death of his friend, saying that he had succumbed to his injuries after a “horrendous encounter with kidnap and torture”.

“He joins other countless Ugandans. As we mourn him, we resolve to work even harder to end this,” he said. BBC News