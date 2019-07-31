Muzadzi loses maintenance battle

By Mathew Masinge

Dynamos assistant coach, Gift ‘Umbro’ Muzadzi was yesterday back in court to answer to maintenance upward variation claim by his estranged wife.

The applicant, Angeline Makaita Muzadzi, applied that the order of 2015 of $100 be varied to $200 plus school fees being paid directly to the school.

Muzadzi (45), appeared before Harare magistrate Sheilah Nazombe.

In substantiating her claim, Angeline, told the court that the cost of living had gone up and the child’s school fees was recently revised upwards.

“When the order was granted the child was still in primary school but now he is in boarding school and the fees have gone up to $3 000.

“The last time we appeared in court he was earning $1 200, I am not sure how much he earns now,” Angeline told the court.

“I want him to pay $200 per month plus 50 percent of the child’s school fees which is still being revised upwards.

“I am also employed and will meet the child’s other needs,” she said.

The Dynamos assistant coach consented to the application.

“I am prepared to pay the varied amount and also accept the 50 percent school fees which I will pay directly to the school.

“However, she is being greedy because she is also benefiting by collecting rentals from our house,” said Muzadzi.

Presiding over the hearing, magistrate Sheilah Nanzombe granted the application ordering Muzadzi to pay $200 and half of his child’s school fees with effect from this August. H Metro