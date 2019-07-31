Dad denied lobola money ‘gets beating instead’

By Sharon Buwerimwe

A 58 year old man from Bulawayo who allegedly neglected his daughter and only showed interest in her when it was time for payment of lobola walked out of the ceremony empty handed after his wife assaulted him.

According to his wife, Mr Benjamin Mpofu from Nkulumane suburb allegedly neglected his daughter and on the day of his daughter’s lobola payment, the woman said he must not get anything.

Sukoluhle Mpofu (53) said she was the one who had supported their daughter.

After being denied his share, Mr Mpofu left home and rushed to make a physical abuse report to the police.

His wife said he had made a false report because he had been denied lobola money.

Sukoluhle pleaded not guilty to physical abuse before Western Commonage magistrate Ms Tancy Dube who then acquitted her.

She said her husband reported her to the police because he failed to get a share of their daughter’s lobola.

“My husband just got bitter because he didn’t get any money from the bride price.

“He also insulted my family on that day and I lost control as I was angry and I beat him up,” she said.

Prosecuting, Ms Thembeni Mpofu said on February 3 at around 3PM, Sukoluhle attacked her husband after he demanded his share during the lobola ceremony.

“Sukoluhle held Mr Mpofu by the trousers and beat him with fists all over his body causing bodily harm,” she said.

Mr Mpofu reported the matter to the police leading to his wife’s arrest. The Chronicle